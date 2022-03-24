Dream D Residence - Phetchaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Phetchaburi, Dream D Residence is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Dream D Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, concierge, elevator. The hotel features 52 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, wake-up service, desk. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, fitness center, sauna, massage to make your stay truly unforgettable. Dream D Residence is a smart choice for travelers to Phetchaburi, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.