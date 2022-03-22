TRAT TEST & GO

Awa Resort Koh Chang - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.5
оценка с
4099
Обновление March 22, 2022
Awa Resort Koh Chang - Image 0
Awa Resort Koh Chang - Image 1
Awa Resort Koh Chang - Image 2
Awa Resort Koh Chang - Image 3
Awa Resort Koh Chang - Image 4
Awa Resort Koh Chang - Image 5
+43 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Awa Resort Koh Chang is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Chang. The hotel lies 4.8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Awa Resort Koh Chang ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer, babysitting. Guests can choose from 119 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, outdoor pool, spa, kids club, pool (kids). Awa Resort Koh Chang is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Awa Resort Koh Chang , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Awa Resort Koh Chang
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

Kaibae Beach, Koh Chang, Kai Bae Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

Популярные фильтры

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU