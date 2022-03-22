TRAT TEST & GO

Awa Resort Koh Chang - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.5

4099 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Awa Resort Koh Chang is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Chang. The hotel lies 4.8 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Awa Resort Koh Chang ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer, babysitting. Guests can choose from 119 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, outdoor pool, spa, kids club, pool (kids). Awa Resort Koh Chang is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Kaibae Beach, Koh Chang, Kai Bae Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

