2nd Phuket Cannabis Cup

Welcome to the 2nd Phuket Cannabis Cup, where we unite the worlds of holistic health and cannabis under the theme "Holistic health, Holistic High." Join us for a transformative experience that celebrates the intersection of wellness and cannabis culture, fostering a deeper connection between mind, body, spirit, and nature.

Competition Categories

The Standard

A competition designed for cultivators with 1-3 years of experience, focusing on indoor growth. The strains will be judged based on their taste profile and the feeling after consumption, verified through laboratory testing for Cannabinoids.

  • Lab Test Fee: 2,500 บาท
  • Registration Fee: 2,500 บาท
  • Total Fee: 5,000 บาท per strain
  • Sample Size: 10g
  • Top Prize: 50,000 บาท

The Open

This category is designed for experienced cultivators with 5 years or more in indoor cultivation. Strains will undergo a comprehensive test for Cannabinoids, Heavy metals, and Terpenes profile. It also checks for taste and post-consumption feelings.

  • Lab Test Fee: 2,500/6,000/3,000 THB
  • Registration Fee: 2,500 บาท
  • Total Fee: 14,000 บาท per strain
  • Sample Size: 15g
  • Top Prize: 100,000 บาท

Greenhouse & ซันโกรว์

Targeted at cultivators using Greenhouse and Sun Grown methods. The strains will be assessed based on Cannabinoid content, taste profile, and the feeling after consumption.

  • Lab Test Fee: 2,500 บาท
  • Registration Fee: 2,500 บาท
  • Total Fee: 5,000 บาท per strain
  • Sample Size: 10g
  • Top Prize: 50,000 บาท

พันธุไทย (Thai landrace)

Focused on the native Thai landrace strains without any cultivation restrictions. Judging parameters include Cannabinoid content, taste profile, and post-consumption feeling.

  • Lab Test Fee: 2,500 บาท
  • Registration Fee: 2,500 บาท
  • Total Fee: 5,000 บาท per strain
  • Sample Size: 10g
  • Top Prize: 50,000 บาท

People’s Choice

The top 5 strains from each category, totaling 20 strains, will be showcased for attendees to experience and vote for. The strain with the most votes will be awarded the People’s Choice.

  • Top Prize: 25,000 บาท

Beauty Trimming

Cultivators will showcase their trimming techniques, with the best-trimmed bud taking home the prize. Registration and sample submission deadline is by 12:00 noon on 1st December 2566.

  • Registration Fee: 2,500 บาท
  • Top Prize: 25,000 บาท

Fastest Joint Rolling

Contestants will race against the clock to roll a joint as swiftly and skillfully as possible.

  • Top Prize: 5,000 บาท

Bong Rips

Each contestant will have 10 minutes to showcase their bong rip technique and capacity.

  • Top Prize: 5,000 บาท
 
