CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
waardering met
1066 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+16 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 1.5 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Top features of the hotel include daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, laundromat, taxi service. Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel is home to 26 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel.

Adres / kaart

Ratchapakhinai Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

