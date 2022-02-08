CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1

1066 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+16 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 1.5 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Top features of the hotel include daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, laundromat, taxi service. Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel is home to 26 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Ratchapakhinai Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

