Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 1.5 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Top features of the hotel include daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, laundromat, taxi service. Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel is home to 26 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel.