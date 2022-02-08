CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.1
Bewertung mit
1066 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+16 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. With its location just 0 km from the city center and 1.5 km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Mai. Top features of the hotel include daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, laundromat, taxi service. Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel is home to 26 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, linens. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Thai Akara - Lanna Boutique Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

Ratchapakhinai Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU