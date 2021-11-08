SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Het eiland Samui is hard op weg de meest populaire plek te worden voor bezoekers van Thailand. Het Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa ligt vlakbij de luchthaven en dicht bij alle winkels en voorzieningen die u nodig heeft. Met vrijstaande villa's, bungalows of superior kamers om uit te kiezen, zal dit driesterrenhotel zeker een kamer hebben die aan uw eisen voldoet. Dit hotel aan het strand biedt uitzonderlijke waarde voor zo'n elegante ruimte. Of u nu wilt loungen bij het zwembad of wilt ontspannen in de spa, deze ruimte heeft het allemaal. Kies uw reisdata op ons beveiligde online formulier, klik, verzend en geniet van uw verblijf in het Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa.

🇬🇧Mr. Paul McCafferty

Beoordeeld op 08/11/2021
Aangekomen 30/10/2021
4.8 Beach Front Suite
Pluspunten
  • Lovely and clean resort
  • Very friendly and helpful staff
  • Central location
Minpunten
  • None

Many thanks to the friendly and helpful staff, who made our stay special and helped us with the sandbox requirements. The resort is lovely and clean, and we felt at home throughout.

90/ 1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

