CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

North Hill City Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
waardering met
320 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 8, 2022
North Hill City Resort - Image 0
North Hill City Resort - Image 1
North Hill City Resort - Image 2
North Hill City Resort - Image 3
North Hill City Resort - Image 4
North Hill City Resort - Image 5
+38 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the culture, sightseeing, romance area of Chiang Mai city, North Hill City Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At North Hill City Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. North Hill City Resort is home to 42 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, carpeting. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, North Hill City Resort hits the spot in many ways.

Adres / kaart

188 Moo 9 Chiang Mai-Hangdong Rd., Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

