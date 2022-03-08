CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

North Hill City Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
rating with
320 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
North Hill City Resort - Image 0
North Hill City Resort - Image 1
North Hill City Resort - Image 2
North Hill City Resort - Image 3
North Hill City Resort - Image 4
North Hill City Resort - Image 5
+38 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the culture, sightseeing, romance area of Chiang Mai city, North Hill City Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At North Hill City Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. North Hill City Resort is home to 42 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, carpeting. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, North Hill City Resort hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at North Hill City Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR North Hill City Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

188 Moo 9 Chiang Mai-Hangdong Rd., Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
rating with
20 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU