North Hill City Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Well-placed in the culture, sightseeing, romance area of Chiang Mai city, North Hill City Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At North Hill City Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. North Hill City Resort is home to 42 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, carpeting. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, North Hill City Resort hits the spot in many ways.