CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

North Hill City Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
Bewertung mit
320 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 8, 2022
North Hill City Resort - Image 0
North Hill City Resort - Image 1
North Hill City Resort - Image 2
North Hill City Resort - Image 3
North Hill City Resort - Image 4
North Hill City Resort - Image 5
+38 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the culture, sightseeing, romance area of Chiang Mai city, North Hill City Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At North Hill City Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. North Hill City Resort is home to 42 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, carpeting. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, North Hill City Resort hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei North Hill City Resort , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR North Hill City Resort
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

188 Moo 9 Chiang Mai-Hangdong Rd., Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
Bewertung mit
20 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
65 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
Bewertung mit
381 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU