CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

North Hill City Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
note avec
320 avis
Mis à jour le March 8, 2022
North Hill City Resort - Image 0
North Hill City Resort - Image 1
North Hill City Resort - Image 2
North Hill City Resort - Image 3
North Hill City Resort - Image 4
North Hill City Resort - Image 5
+38 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the culture, sightseeing, romance area of Chiang Mai city, North Hill City Resort provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At North Hill City Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. North Hill City Resort is home to 42 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, bathroom phone, carpeting. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site), outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, North Hill City Resort hits the spot in many ways.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de North Hill City Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR North Hill City Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

188 Moo 9 Chiang Mai-Hangdong Rd., Hang Dong, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50230

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
note avec
20 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
note avec
65 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
note avec
381 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU