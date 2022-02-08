CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
waardering met
1344 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa is located in the heart of Chiang Mai on the famous Thapae Road. The property is 10 minutes away from the airport, making it a convenient choice for guests. Each room is customized with matching pieces of furniture and sanitary fixtures made with unique materials carefully portraying the hotel’s style. The area is surrounded by numerous attractions, ensuring guests something to do at all time. Right outside the hotels are urban and unique shops with the famous Night Bazaar just a few minutes away. Other attractions in the area include the Sunday Walking Street, Lanna Temple, and the 100-years-old market known as Kad Luang. Pick De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa when visiting Chiang Mai for an unforgettable stay.

Adres / kaart

6/3 Thapae Road, Soi 4, Changklan, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

Populaire filters

