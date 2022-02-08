CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5

1344レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Image 0
De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Image 1
De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Image 2
De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Image 3
De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Image 4
De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Image 5
The 4-star De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa is located in the heart of Chiang Mai on the famous Thapae Road. The property is 10 minutes away from the airport, making it a convenient choice for guests. Each room is customized with matching pieces of furniture and sanitary fixtures made with unique materials carefully portraying the hotel’s style. The area is surrounded by numerous attractions, ensuring guests something to do at all time. Right outside the hotels are urban and unique shops with the famous Night Bazaar just a few minutes away. Other attractions in the area include the Sunday Walking Street, Lanna Temple, and the 100-years-old market known as Kad Luang. Pick De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa when visiting Chiang Mai for an unforgettable stay.

6/3 Thapae Road, Soi 4, Changklan, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

