CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
通过
1344条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa is located in the heart of Chiang Mai on the famous Thapae Road. The property is 10 minutes away from the airport, making it a convenient choice for guests. Each room is customized with matching pieces of furniture and sanitary fixtures made with unique materials carefully portraying the hotel’s style. The area is surrounded by numerous attractions, ensuring guests something to do at all time. Right outside the hotels are urban and unique shops with the famous Night Bazaar just a few minutes away. Other attractions in the area include the Sunday Walking Street, Lanna Temple, and the 100-years-old market known as Kad Luang. Pick De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa when visiting Chiang Mai for an unforgettable stay.

如果您是De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 De Chai Colonial Hotel & Spa
地址/地图

6/3 Thapae Road, Soi 4, Changklan, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

热门过滤器

