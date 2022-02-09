BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Midtown Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
1115 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Bangkok Midtown Hotel - Image 0
Bangkok Midtown Hotel - Image 1
Bangkok Midtown Hotel - Image 2
Bangkok Midtown Hotel - Image 3
Bangkok Midtown Hotel - Image 4
Bangkok Midtown Hotel - Image 5
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , Bangkok Midtown Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Bangkok Midtown Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 158 rooms spread over 6 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as towels, closet, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television, internet access – wireless (complimentary) can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage. Bangkok Midtown Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Bangkok Midtown Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Bangkok Midtown Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

888 Rama VI Road, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
waardering met
2062 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
2605 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
waardering met
4953 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
waardering met
7337 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
waardering met
1116 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU