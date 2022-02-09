BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok Midtown Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

1115レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Renovated in , Bangkok Midtown Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Bangkok Midtown Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 158 rooms spread over 6 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as towels, closet, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television, internet access – wireless (complimentary) can be found in selected rooms. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, massage. Bangkok Midtown Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

住所/地図

888 Rama VI Road, Thung Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

