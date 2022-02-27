사바이 코너 방갈로 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
코 야오 노이에 위치한 Sabai Corner Bungalows는 레스토랑, 바, 정원을 갖추고 있으며, 전 구역에서 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다. 이 숙소는 패밀리룸과 테라스를 갖추고 있습니다. 무료 전용 주차장을 이용하실 수 있으며, 리조트는 주변 지역을 둘러보고 싶은 투숙객을 위해 자전거 대여 서비스도 제공합니다.
리조트의 객실에는 휴식 공간이 있습니다. 전용 욕실에는 샤워 시설과 무료 세면도구가 구비되어 있습니다.
Sabai Corner Bungalows는 유럽식 또는 영국식/아일랜드식 조식 정식을 제공합니다.
숙소에서 빠통 비치(Patong Beach)는 37km, 피피돈(Phi Phi Don)은 47km 떨어져 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Sabai Corner Bungalows에서 30km 떨어진 푸켓 국제공항입니다.