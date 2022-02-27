萨拜角平房 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Sabai Corner Bungalows位于Ko Yao Noi，配有餐厅、酒吧、花园以及免费WiFi。这家住宿配备家庭间，还为客人提供露台。酒店提供免费私人停车场，度假村还为想要探索周边地区的客人提供自行车出租服务。
度假村的客房配有休息区。私人浴室配有淋浴和免费洗浴用品。
Sabai Corner Bungalows 提供欧陆式或全套英式/爱尔兰式早餐。
这家住宿距离芭东海滩有 27 英里，距离皮皮岛有 27 英里。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离 Sabai Corner Bungalows 22 英里。