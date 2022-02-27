PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Sabai Corner Bungalows - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
Updated on February 27, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located in Ko Yao Noi, Sabai Corner Bungalows features a restaurant, bar, garden, and free WiFi throughout the property. Featuring family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. Free private parking is available and the resort also provides bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area.

Guest rooms at the resort are equipped with a seating area. The private bathroom is equipped with a shower and free toiletries.

Sabai Corner Bungalows offers a continental or Full English/Irish breakfast.

Patong Beach is 27 mi from the accommodations, while Phi Phi Don is 27 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 22 mi from Sabai Corner Bungalows.

Address / Map

29-2 Moo 5 Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

