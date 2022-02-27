Sabai Corner Bungalows - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Located in Ko Yao Noi, Sabai Corner Bungalows features a restaurant, bar, garden, and free WiFi throughout the property. Featuring family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. Free private parking is available and the resort also provides bike hire for guests who want to explore the surrounding area.
Guest rooms at the resort are equipped with a seating area. The private bathroom is equipped with a shower and free toiletries.
Sabai Corner Bungalows offers a continental or Full English/Irish breakfast.
Patong Beach is 27 mi from the accommodations, while Phi Phi Don is 27 mi away. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 22 mi from Sabai Corner Bungalows.