サバイコーナーバンガロー - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
ヤオノイ島に位置するSabaiCornerBungalowsは、レストラン、バー、庭園、館内全域での無料Wi-Fiを提供しています。ファミリールームを併設する宿泊施設で、テラスもあります。無料の専用駐車場を利用できます。リゾートでは、周辺エリアを探索したいゲストのために自転車のレンタルも提供しています。
リゾートの客室にはシーティングエリアがあります。専用バスルームにはシャワーと無料バスアメニティが付いています。
Sabai Corner Bungalowsでは、コンチネンタルブレックファーストまたはフルイングリッシュ/アイリッシュブレックファーストを提供しています。
パトンビーチまで27マイル、ピピドンまで27マイルです。最寄りの空港はプーケット国際空港で、サバイコーナーバンガローから22マイルです。