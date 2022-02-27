PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

サバイコーナーバンガロー - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
更新日 February 27, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ヤオノイ島に位置するSabaiCornerBungalowsは、レストラン、バー、庭園、館内全域での無料Wi-Fiを提供しています。ファミリールームを併設する宿泊施設で、テラスもあります。無料の専用駐車場を利用できます。リゾートでは、周辺エリアを探索したいゲストのために自転車のレンタルも提供しています。

リゾートの客室にはシーティングエリアがあります。専用バスルームにはシャワーと無料バスアメニティが付いています。

Sabai Corner Bungalowsでは、コンチネンタルブレックファーストまたはフルイングリッシュ/アイリッシュブレックファーストを提供しています。

パトンビーチまで27マイル、ピピドンまで27マイルです。最寄りの空港はプーケット国際空港で、サバイコーナーバンガローから22マイルです。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
サバイコーナーバンガローゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す サバイコーナーバンガロー
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

29-2 Moo 5 Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ケープクーズーホテル
9.1
との評価
467 レビュー
から ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
との評価
850 レビュー
から ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
との評価
3391 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンティヤープーケットナタイリゾート＆スパ
9.3
との評価
36 レビュー
から ฿-1
カリマリゾートアンドヴィラズカオラック
9
との評価
577 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックマーリンリゾート
8.3
との評価
105 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
との評価
114 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU