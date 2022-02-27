สบายคอร์เนอร์ บังกะโล - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Sabai Corner Bungalows ตั้งอยู่ในเกาะยาวน้อย มีห้องอาหาร บาร์ สวน และอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรีทั่วบริเวณ ที่พักมีห้องสำหรับครอบครัว ลานระเบียง มีที่จอดรถส่วนตัวฟรี และรีสอร์ทยังมีจักรยานให้เช่าสำหรับผู้เข้าพักที่ต้องการสำรวจพื้นที่โดยรอบ
ห้องพักที่รีสอร์ทมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่น ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวมีฝักบัวและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี
สบายคอร์เนอร์บังกะโลมีอาหารเช้าแบบคอนติเนนตัลหรือแบบอังกฤษ/ไอริชเต็มรูปแบบ
หาดป่าตองอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 44 กม. ในขณะที่เกาะพีพีดอนอยู่ห่างออกไป 44 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ตซึ่งอยู่ห่างจาก Sabai Corner Bungalows 35 กม.
29-2 Moo 5 Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160