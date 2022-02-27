PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

สบายคอร์เนอร์ บังกะโล - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 27, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sabai Corner Bungalows ตั้งอยู่ในเกาะยาวน้อย มีห้องอาหาร บาร์ สวน และอินเทอร์เน็ตไร้สาย ฟรีทั่วบริเวณ ที่พักมีห้องสำหรับครอบครัว ลานระเบียง มีที่จอดรถส่วนตัวฟรี และรีสอร์ทยังมีจักรยานให้เช่าสำหรับผู้เข้าพักที่ต้องการสำรวจพื้นที่โดยรอบ

ห้องพักที่รีสอร์ทมีพื้นที่นั่งเล่น ห้องน้ำส่วนตัวมีฝักบัวและเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรี

สบายคอร์เนอร์บังกะโลมีอาหารเช้าแบบคอนติเนนตัลหรือแบบอังกฤษ/ไอริชเต็มรูปแบบ

หาดป่าตองอยู่ห่างจากที่พัก 44 กม. ในขณะที่เกาะพีพีดอนอยู่ห่างออกไป 44 กม. สนามบินที่ใกล้ที่สุดคือสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ตซึ่งอยู่ห่างจาก Sabai Corner Bungalows 35 กม.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ สบายคอร์เนอร์ บังกะโล ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ สบายคอร์เนอร์ บังกะโล
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

29-2 Moo 5 Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

โรงแรมเคป กูดู
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
467 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
850 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3391 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สันธิญา ภูเก็ต นาใต้ รีสอร์ท แอนด์ สปา
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
36 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
คาลิมา รีสอร์ท แอนด์ วิลล่า เขาหลัก
9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
577 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เขาหลัก เมอร์ลิน รีสอร์ท
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
105 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
114 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU