PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Sabai Hoekbungalows - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
Bijgewerkt op February 27, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sabai Corner Bungalows ligt in Ko Yao Noi en beschikt over een restaurant, een bar, een tuin en gratis WiFi in alle ruimtes. Deze accommodatie biedt familiekamers en een terras. Er is gratis privéparkeergelegenheid en het resort biedt ook fietsverhuur voor gasten die de omgeving willen verkennen.

De kamers van het resort zijn uitgerust met een zithoek. De eigen badkamer is uitgerust met een douche en gratis toiletartikelen.

Sabai Corner Bungalows biedt een continentaal of volledig Engels/Iers ontbijt.

Patong Beach ligt op 44 km van de accommodatie en Phi Phi Don ligt op 44 km afstand. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is de internationale luchthaven van Phuket, op 35 km van Sabai Corner Bungalows.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sabai Hoekbungalows , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sabai Hoekbungalows
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

29-2 Moo 5 Koh Yao Noi, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Cape Kudu Hotel
9.1
waardering met
467 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
waardering met
850 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
waardering met
3391 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Santhiya Phuket Natai Resort & Spa
9.3
waardering met
36 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baba Beach Club Natai Luxury Pool Villa Hotel door Sri panwa
9.1
waardering met
113 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kalima Resort en Villas Khao Lak
9
waardering met
577 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Merlin Resort
8.3
waardering met
105 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
waardering met
114 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU