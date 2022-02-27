Sabai Hoekbungalows - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Sabai Corner Bungalows ligt in Ko Yao Noi en beschikt over een restaurant, een bar, een tuin en gratis WiFi in alle ruimtes. Deze accommodatie biedt familiekamers en een terras. Er is gratis privéparkeergelegenheid en het resort biedt ook fietsverhuur voor gasten die de omgeving willen verkennen.
De kamers van het resort zijn uitgerust met een zithoek. De eigen badkamer is uitgerust met een douche en gratis toiletartikelen.
Sabai Corner Bungalows biedt een continentaal of volledig Engels/Iers ontbijt.
Patong Beach ligt op 44 km van de accommodatie en Phi Phi Don ligt op 44 km afstand. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is de internationale luchthaven van Phuket, op 35 km van Sabai Corner Bungalows.