PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koh Yao Yai Village - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.6

850 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 0
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 1
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 2
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 3
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 4
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 5
+36 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Koh Yao Yai Village 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Koh Yao Yai Village 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Making for the perfect romantic island getaway, Koh Yao Yai Village is charming to say the least. An open air, thatched roof lobby welcomes you into this boutique hideaway surrounded by a sub tropical forest and paddy fields. The activity center on-site offers an amazing range of options such as night fishing, island excursions, and batik printing to name a few. Guests enjoy an open terrace, an outdoor rain shower, hammocks to relax in, and a 400 meter stretch of private beach. Each bungalow is individually styled and decorated with handmade handicrafts sourced from the island itself. Before you hop on the ferry to head back home, stop by at the Chaba Gallery to pick a few souvenirs. Koh Yao Yai Village lets you enjoy a romantic, laidback holiday in the most beautiful of settings.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Koh Yao Yai Village 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Koh Yao Yai Village
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

78 Moo 4, Bann Klong Bon, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
평가
3391 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
케이프 쿠두 호텔
9.1
평가
467 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
산티야 푸켓 나타이 리조트 & 스파
9.3
평가
36 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
칼리마 리조트 앤 빌라 카오락
9
평가
577 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
카오락 멀린 리조트
8.3
평가
105 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
평가
114 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
TUI BLUE 카오락 리조트 - 성인 전용
8.8
평가
312 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU