피스 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

가족 소유의 Peace Resort는 그림 같은 코사무이(Koh Samui)의 해변 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 해변가 호텔은 열대 정원으로 둘러싸여 있으며 공항에서 단 6km, 주요 Chaweng 해변에서 5km 떨어져 있습니다. 보풋 비치에 있는 피스 리조트에서는 어부의 마을을 쉽게 방문할 수 있으며 조용한 매남 비치는 2km 떨어져 있습니다. 각 빌라는 태국 건축 스타일로 지어졌으며 평온한 태국 마을과 비슷합니다. 해변에서 Sea Wrap Restaurant에서 식사를 즐기거나 수상 스포츠로 하루를 보낸 후 수영장 옆에서 칵테일을 즐겨 보십시오. 서비스에 대한 헌신과 환대에 중점을 두어 피스 리조트에서 즐거운 시간을 보내실 수 있습니다.