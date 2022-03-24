SAMUI TEST & GO

피스 리조트 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7

1049 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Peace Resort - Image 0
Peace Resort - Image 1
Peace Resort - Image 2
Peace Resort - Image 3
Peace Resort - Image 4
Peace Resort - Image 5
+31 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

가족 소유의 Peace Resort는 그림 같은 코사무이(Koh Samui)의 해변 숙박 시설을 제공합니다. 해변가 호텔은 열대 정원으로 둘러싸여 있으며 공항에서 단 6km, 주요 Chaweng 해변에서 5km 떨어져 있습니다. 보풋 비치에 있는 피스 리조트에서는 어부의 마을을 쉽게 방문할 수 있으며 조용한 매남 비치는 2km 떨어져 있습니다. 각 빌라는 태국 건축 스타일로 지어졌으며 평온한 태국 마을과 비슷합니다. 해변에서 Sea Wrap Restaurant에서 식사를 즐기거나 수상 스포츠로 하루를 보낸 후 수영장 옆에서 칵테일을 즐겨 보십시오. 서비스에 대한 헌신과 환대에 중점을 두어 피스 리조트에서 즐거운 시간을 보내실 수 있습니다.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
피스 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 피스 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

178 Moo1 Bophut Beach, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

파트너 호텔

스카이 비치 호텔
9.5
평가
23 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
차웽 노이 풀 빌라
8
평가
464 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

카르마 리조트
9
평가
258 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
보풋 리조트 & 스파
9.2
평가
326 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
아난타라 보풋 코사무이 리조트
8.5
평가
407 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
만트라 사무이 리조트
8.6
평가
1513 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
평가
166 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
평가
246 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
프라나 리조트 사무이
9
평가
1007 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU