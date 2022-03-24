Peace Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
The family owned Peace Resort offers beachside accommodation on the picturesque Koh Samui. The beachfront property is surrounded by tropical gardens and is located just 6 kilometers from the airport and 5 from the main Chaweng Beach. Peace Resort on Bophut Beach makes it easy to visit the Fisherman's Village, and the quiet Mae Nam Beach is 2 kilometers away. Each of the villas is built in Thai architectural style and resembles a carefree Thai village. Guests can enjoy meals right on the beach at the Sea Wrap Restaurant or sip cocktails by the pool after a day indulging in water sports. With its commitment to service and focus on hospitality, you'll enjoy your stay at Peace Resort.