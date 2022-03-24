SAMUI TEST & GO

ピースリゾート - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7

1049レビューによる評価
更新日 March 24, 2022
Peace Resort - Image 0
Peace Resort - Image 1
Peace Resort - Image 2
Peace Resort - Image 3
Peace Resort - Image 4
Peace Resort - Image 5
+31 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

家族経営のピースリゾートは、絵のように美しいサムイ島にあるビーチサイドの宿泊施設です。ビーチフロントの宿泊施設はトロピカルガーデンに囲まれており、空港からわずか6 km、メインのチャウエンビーチから5kmの場所にあります。ボプートビーチのピースリゾートからフィッシャーマンズビレッジを簡単に訪れることができ、静かなメーナムビーチまで2kmです。各ヴィラはタイの建築様式で建てられており、のんびりとしたタイの村に似ています。 Sea Wrap Restaurantのビーチで食事を楽しんだり、ウォータースポーツを楽しんだ後はプールサイドでカクテルをお楽しみください。サービスとホスピタリティに重点を置いたサービスで、ピースリゾートでの滞在をお楽しみいただけます。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ピースリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ピースリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

178 Moo1 Bophut Beach, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

パートナーホテル

スカイビーチホテル
9.5
との評価
23 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

カルマリゾート
9
との評価
258 レビュー
から ฿-1
ボプットリゾート＆スパ
9.2
との評価
326 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタラボプートサムイ島リゾート
8.5
との評価
407 レビュー
から ฿-1
マントラサムイリゾート
8.6
との評価
1513 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
との評価
166 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
との評価
246 レビュー
から ฿-1
プラナリゾートサムイ
9
との評価
1007 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU