和平度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7
通过
1049条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Peace Resort - Image 0
Peace Resort - Image 1
Peace Resort - Image 2
Peace Resort - Image 3
Peace Resort - Image 4
Peace Resort - Image 5
+31 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

家族经营的和平度假村在风景如画的苏梅岛提供海滨住宿。这家海滨酒店四周环绕着热带花园，距机场仅 6 公里，距主要的查汶海滩仅 5 公里。波普特海滩上的和平度假村让您可以轻松游览渔人村，距离宁静的湄南海滩 2 公里。每栋别墅都以泰式建筑风格建造，就像一个无忧无虑的泰国村庄。客人可以在 Sea Wrap Restaurant 餐厅的海滩上享用餐点，或在进行一天的水上运动后在泳池边啜饮鸡尾酒。凭借其对服务的承诺和对热情好客的专注，您将在和平度假村度过愉快的时光。

地址/地图

178 Moo1 Bophut Beach, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

