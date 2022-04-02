BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok Riverside, look no further than Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. One of Mandarin Oriental's flagship properties, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok has been a favorite of the elite since 1876. A proprietary boat shuttles patrons across the river to the property's Fitness & Wellness Center, Spa and Thai restaurants, as well as to the skytrain and IconSiam. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Wireless internet, a business center, meeting rooms, and secretarial and concierge services make for an efficient, as well as luxurious, experience. The Oriental Spa is known as one of the best in the world and the facilities include a large gym, tennis court, Muay Thai boxing and Yoga studio and two outdoor swimming pools. Visitors should not miss high tea in The Authors’ Lounge, a meal at one of the 11 famous restaurants, taking a class in Thai cooking/culture, or watching the sunset from The Verandah. All of the 331 fresh luxurious rooms are assigned with personal butlers. A stay at the opulent Mandarin Oriental Bangkok never disappoints and has you wanting to come back.

주소 /지도

48 Oriental Avenue, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

