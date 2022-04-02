BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.2

566レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok - Image 0
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok - Image 1
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok - Image 2
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok - Image 3
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok - Image 4
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Bangkok Riverside, look no further than Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. One of Mandarin Oriental's flagship properties, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok has been a favorite of the elite since 1876. A proprietary boat shuttles patrons across the river to the property's Fitness & Wellness Center, Spa and Thai restaurants, as well as to the skytrain and IconSiam. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.

Wireless internet, a business center, meeting rooms, and secretarial and concierge services make for an efficient, as well as luxurious, experience. The Oriental Spa is known as one of the best in the world and the facilities include a large gym, tennis court, Muay Thai boxing and Yoga studio and two outdoor swimming pools. Visitors should not miss high tea in The Authors’ Lounge, a meal at one of the 11 famous restaurants, taking a class in Thai cooking/culture, or watching the sunset from The Verandah. All of the 331 fresh luxurious rooms are assigned with personal butlers. A stay at the opulent Mandarin Oriental Bangkok never disappoints and has you wanting to come back.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Mandarin Oriental Bangkokゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

48 Oriental Avenue, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

パートナーホテル

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
との評価
1458 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
との評価
3139 レビュー
から ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
との評価
1763 レビュー
から ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
との評価
2226 レビュー
から ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
との評価
19 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
との評価
778 レビュー
から ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
との評価
12884 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
との評価
3583 レビュー
から ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
との評価
601 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU