PATTAYA TEST & GO

KTK Royal Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.1

3076 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
KTK Royal Residence - Image 0
KTK Royal Residence - Image 1
KTK Royal Residence - Image 2
KTK Royal Residence - Image 3
KTK Royal Residence - Image 4
KTK Royal Residence - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

KTK Royal Residence is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Central Pattaya, KTK Royal Residence is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: -5 Supper Club, Pattaya Klang Market, ParadiseTailor. KTK Royal Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of KTK Royal Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at KTK Royal Residence.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
KTK Royal Residence 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 KTK Royal Residence
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

352/4 Moo 9 , Soi Pattaya Klang 12 (Soi AR), Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

파트너 호텔

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
평가
412 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU