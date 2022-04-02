PATTAYA TEST & GO

KTK Royal Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.1
rating with
3076 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

KTK Royal Residence is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Nestled in the heart of Central Pattaya, KTK Royal Residence is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: -5 Supper Club, Pattaya Klang Market, ParadiseTailor. KTK Royal Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of KTK Royal Residence is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at KTK Royal Residence.

Address / Map

352/4 Moo 9 , Soi Pattaya Klang 12 (Soi AR), Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

