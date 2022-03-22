BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

5656 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+38 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, Jasmine Resort Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Only 2.Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to W Market, Kluaynamthai Hospital, QiSS Mall. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 244 rooms spread over 21 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, fireplace, mirror, separate living room, internet access – wireless can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Jasmine Resort Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

1511 Sukhumvit Road-between sukhumvit 67-69, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

파트너 호텔

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
평가
2090 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
평가
3139 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
평가
4142 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Modena by Fraser Bangkok
8.8
평가
4784 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU