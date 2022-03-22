Jasmine Resort Hotel (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.2
note avec
5656 avis
Mis à jour le March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit, Jasmine Resort Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Bangkok. Only 2.Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to W Market, Kluaynamthai Hospital, QiSS Mall. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 244 rooms spread over 21 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, fireplace, mirror, separate living room, internet access – wireless can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Jasmine Resort Hotel.

Adresse / Carte

1511 Sukhumvit Road-between sukhumvit 67-69, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

