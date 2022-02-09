Gulliver's Tavern Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

This hotel is located on the main Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. Walking distance from the hotel are shops, restaurants, and nightclubs. Also within walking distance is the Nana skytrain station which connects to the business district as well as all major shopping and entertainment areas in the city. In addition to excellent breakfast selections, the restaurant on-site includes an extensive menu of Thai and continental dishes. An indoor pool is provided for recreation, and free Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Gulliver's Tavern Hotel provides convenience above all else to guests of the capital.

6/1 Sukhumvit Soi 5, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

