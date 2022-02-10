포시즌스 리조트 코사무이, 태국 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
포시즌스 리조트 코사무이에서 태국의 여유로운 섬 생활을 만나보세요. 여기에서 열대 녹지와 잔잔한 푸른 바다로 둘러싸인 깨끗한 모래 해변을 탐험하고 시원한 음료와 함께 인피니티 풀에서 휴식을 취하거나 목가적인 시암 만이 내려다보이는 전용 데크에서 휴식을 취하며 하루를 보낼 수 있습니다. 이 모든 것이 상상할 수 있는 모든 편안함을 제공합니다.