포시즌스 리조트 코사무이, 태국 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

객실

포시즌스 리조트 코사무이에서 태국의 여유로운 섬 생활을 만나보세요. 여기에서 열대 녹지와 잔잔한 푸른 바다로 둘러싸인 깨끗한 모래 해변을 탐험하고 시원한 음료와 함께 인피니티 풀에서 휴식을 취하거나 목가적인 시암 만이 내려다보이는 전용 데크에서 휴식을 취하며 하루를 보낼 수 있습니다. 이 모든 것이 상상할 수 있는 모든 편안함을 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 카약과 패들 보딩을 포함한 무동력 수상 스포츠.

테니스 코트, 게임룸이 있는 비치 하우스.

사설 영화관, 책이 가득한 도서관

비치발리볼, 축구, 탁구.

Fitness facilities

