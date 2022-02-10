SAMUI TEST & GO

포시즌스 리조트 코사무이, 태국 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.5

9 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 10, 2022
50% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

포시즌스 리조트 코사무이에서 태국의 여유로운 섬 생활을 만나보세요. 여기에서 열대 녹지와 잔잔한 푸른 바다로 둘러싸인 깨끗한 모래 해변을 탐험하고 시원한 음료와 함께 인피니티 풀에서 휴식을 취하거나 목가적인 시암 만이 내려다보이는 전용 데크에서 휴식을 취하며 하루를 보낼 수 있습니다. 이 모든 것이 상상할 수 있는 모든 편안함을 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 카약과 패들 보딩을 포함한 무동력 수상 스포츠.
  • 테니스 코트, 게임룸이 있는 비치 하우스.
  • 사설 영화관, 책이 가득한 도서관
  • 비치발리볼, 축구, 탁구.
  • Fitness facilities
포시즌스 리조트 코사무이, 태국 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 포시즌스 리조트 코사무이, 태국
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

219 Moo 5, Angthong,, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

