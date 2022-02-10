Four Seasons Resort เกาะสมุย ประเทศไทย - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ค้นพบชีวิตบนเกาะแบบสบายๆ ของประเทศไทยที่ Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui ที่นี่ คุณสามารถใช้เวลาทั้งวันสำรวจหาดทรายบริสุทธิ์ที่ล้อมรอบด้วยต้นไม้เขตร้อนและทะเลสีฟ้าอันเงียบสงบ พักผ่อนริมสระว่ายน้ำแบบไร้ขอบพร้อมเครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ หรือพักผ่อนบนดาดฟ้าส่วนตัวที่มองเห็นอ่าวไทยอันงดงาม ทั้งหมดนี้พร้อมความสะดวกสบายทุกจินตนาการ

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ กีฬาทางน้ำแบบไม่ใช้เครื่องยนต์ รวมถึงการพายเรือคายัคและกระดานโต้คลื่น

สนามเทนนิส บ้านริมหาดพร้อมห้องเล่นเกม

โรงภาพยนตร์ส่วนตัว ห้องสมุดที่มีหนังสือมากมาย

วอลเลย์บอลชายหาด ฟุตบอล และเทเบิลเทนนิส

Fitness facilities

