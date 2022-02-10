フォーシーズンズリゾートサムイ島、タイ - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

フォーシーズンズリゾートサムイ島で、タイののんびりとした島の生活を発見してください。ここでは、熱帯の緑と穏やかな青い海に囲まれた手付かずの砂浜を探索したり、冷たい飲み物を飲みながらインフィニティプールでくつろいだり、のどかなサイアム湾を見下ろすプライベートデッキでリラックスしたりできます。

アメニティ/機能 カヤックやパドルボードなど、モーターを使わないウォータースポーツ。

テニスコート、ゲームルーム付きのビーチハウス。

プライベートシネマ、本が豊富な図書館

ビーチバレーボール、サッカー、卓球。

Fitness facilities

