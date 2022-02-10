SAMUI TEST & GO

フォーシーズンズリゾートサムイ島、タイ - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9.5

9レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand - Image 0
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand - Image 1
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand - Image 2
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand - Image 3
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand - Image 4
Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Thailand - Image 5
+46 写真
50% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

フォーシーズンズリゾートサムイ島で、タイののんびりとした島の生活を発見してください。ここでは、熱帯の緑と穏やかな青い海に囲まれた手付かずの砂浜を探索したり、冷たい飲み物を飲みながらインフィニティプールでくつろいだり、のどかなサイアム湾を見下ろすプライベートデッキでリラックスしたりできます。

アメニティ/機能

  • カヤックやパドルボードなど、モーターを使わないウォータースポーツ。
  • テニスコート、ゲームルーム付きのビーチハウス。
  • プライベートシネマ、本が豊富な図書館
  • ビーチバレーボール、サッカー、卓球。
  • Fitness facilities
すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
フォーシーズンズリゾートサムイ島、タイゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す フォーシーズンズリゾートサムイ島、タイ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

219 Moo 5, Angthong,, Bang Por, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

パートナーホテル

スカイビーチホテル
9.5
との評価
23 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

マイサムイビーチリゾート＆スパ
8.4
との評価
440 レビュー
から ฿-1
ニッキビーチリゾート＆スパ
8.5
との評価
422 レビュー
から ฿-1
Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
との評価
138 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khwan Beach Resort
8.7
との評価
246 レビュー
から ฿-1
マントラサムイリゾート
8.6
との評価
1513 レビュー
から ฿-1
カルマリゾート
9
との評価
258 レビュー
から ฿-1
ボプットリゾート＆スパ
9.2
との評価
326 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU