BANGKOK TEST & GO

First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

450 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 3, 2022
First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified) - Image 0
First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified) - Image 1
First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified) - Image 2
First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified) - Image 3
First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified) - Image 4
First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified) - Image 5
+44 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 First Pride Hotel Bangkok (SHA certified)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

98 Somprasong 15 Alley Petchburi Road Thanonphyathai Racahtewee Bangkok, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
평가
7337 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
2605 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
평가
2062 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
평가
4953 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
평가
1085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
평가
2458 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
평가
6272 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
평가
57 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU