PATTAYA TEST & GO

Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9

1322 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya is located in the Central Pattaya area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Slices Pizza, Alibaba, Mc Donald's. Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant. Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya is home to 82 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, closet, internet access – wireless. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya.

주소 /지도

503/2 Pattaya 2nd Road Soi 11, Nongprue, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

