Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya is located in the Central Pattaya area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Slices Pizza, Alibaba, Mc Donald's. Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant. Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya is home to 82 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, closet, internet access – wireless. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Bay Breeze Hotel Pattaya.