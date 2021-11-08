Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
사무이 섬은 빠르게 태국 방문객들에게 가장 인기 있는 곳이 되었습니다. 공항 근처에 위치하고 있으며 필요한 모든 쇼핑 및 편의 시설과 가까운 Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa가 있습니다. 분리형 빌라, 방갈로 또는 수페리어 빌딩 객실 중에서 선택할 수 있는 이 3성급 호텔은 귀하의 요구 사항에 맞는 객실을 보유하고 있습니다. 이 해변 호텔은 우아한 공간에 탁월한 가치를 제공합니다. 수영장 옆에서 휴식을 취하거나 스파에서 휴식을 취하거나 이 공간에는 모든 것이 있습니다. 보안 온라인 양식에서 여행 날짜를 선택하고 클릭하여 제출하고 Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa에서 즐거운 시간을 보내십시오.