SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

반 차웽 비치 리조트 & 스파 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.5

1073 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Total deposit amount less 7% processing and bank fees incurred will be refunded for cancellation before 3 days prior to date. If cancelled less than 3 days prior to date 50% of total booking will be charged.

사무이 섬은 빠르게 태국 방문객들에게 가장 인기 있는 곳이 되었습니다. 공항 근처에 위치하고 있으며 필요한 모든 쇼핑 및 편의 시설과 가까운 Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa가 있습니다. 분리형 빌라, 방갈로 또는 수페리어 빌딩 객실 중에서 선택할 수 있는 이 3성급 호텔은 귀하의 요구 사항에 맞는 객실을 보유하고 있습니다. 이 해변 호텔은 우아한 공간에 탁월한 가치를 제공합니다. 수영장 옆에서 휴식을 취하거나 스파에서 휴식을 취하거나 이 공간에는 모든 것이 있습니다. 보안 온라인 양식에서 여행 날짜를 선택하고 클릭하여 제출하고 Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa에서 즐거운 시간을 보내십시오.

점수
4.8/5
우수한
기반 1 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
반 차웽 비치 리조트 & 스파 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 반 차웽 비치 리조트 & 스파
모든 리뷰보기

🇬🇧Mr. Paul McCafferty

검토 08/11/2021
도착 30/10/2021
4.8 Beach Front Suite
긍정적
  • Lovely and clean resort
  • Very friendly and helpful staff
  • Central location
네거티브
  • None

Many thanks to the friendly and helpful staff, who made our stay special and helped us with the sandbox requirements. The resort is lovely and clean, and we felt at home throughout.

주소 /지도

90/ 1 Moo 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

