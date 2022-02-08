BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.4

58レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
迅速な対応
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にKimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok 直接連絡し、 Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkokが直接支払いを回収します。

An insider’s pass to the City of Angels, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok channels the energy of Bangkok’s vibrant pulse fusing raw, urban intensity with a light-hearted spirit and distinguished design.

With borders opening, let us host you with SHA Extra Plus International Arrival Offer.

Day 1 Package 1 person starts from THB 4,800- 2 persons starts from THB 7,800-

Includes:

  • 1-way airport transfer (Airport - Hospital - Hotel)
  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

Day 5 Package 1 person starts from THB 3,000- 2 persons starts from THB 6,000-

Includes:

  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Additional Limousine transfer from Hotel to Hospital is available upon request with special rate.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok. For more information or to book, contact us at email [email protected]

アメニティ/機能

  • 1 person starts from THB 4,800-
  • 2 persons starts from THB 7,800-
  • Extra person fee at THB 3,000- per person
  • The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok.
  • For more information or to book, visit us at email [email protected]
住所/地図

78 Soi Tonson, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

