PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Koh Yao Yai Village - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.6

850レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 0
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 1
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 2
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 3
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 4
Koh Yao Yai Village - Image 5
+36 写真
迅速な対応
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にKoh Yao Yai Village 直接連絡し、 Koh Yao Yai Villageが直接支払いを回収します。

Making for the perfect romantic island getaway, Koh Yao Yai Village is charming to say the least. An open air, thatched roof lobby welcomes you into this boutique hideaway surrounded by a sub tropical forest and paddy fields. The activity center on-site offers an amazing range of options such as night fishing, island excursions, and batik printing to name a few. Guests enjoy an open terrace, an outdoor rain shower, hammocks to relax in, and a 400 meter stretch of private beach. Each bungalow is individually styled and decorated with handmade handicrafts sourced from the island itself. Before you hop on the ferry to head back home, stop by at the Chaba Gallery to pick a few souvenirs. Koh Yao Yai Village lets you enjoy a romantic, laidback holiday in the most beautiful of settings.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Koh Yao Yai Villageゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Koh Yao Yai Village
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

78 Moo 4, Bann Klong Bon, Koh Yao Yai Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Yai, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
との評価
3391 レビュー
から ฿-1
ケープクーズーホテル
9.1
との評価
467 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンティヤープーケットナタイリゾート＆スパ
9.3
との評価
36 レビュー
から ฿-1
カリマリゾートアンドヴィラズカオラック
9
との評価
577 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックマーリンリゾート
8.3
との評価
105 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
との評価
114 レビュー
から ฿-1
TUIBLUEカオラックリゾート-大人専用
8.8
との評価
312 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU