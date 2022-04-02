SAMUI TEST & GO

Khwan Beach Resort - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.7

246レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 0
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 1
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 2
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 3
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 4
Khwan Beach Resort - Image 5
+24 写真
迅速な対応

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Khwan Beach Resort & Luxury Glamping and Pool Villas Samui - Adults Only is the perfect getaway for a relaxing and romantic vacation. Located 50 meters from the beach, the independent pool villas offer air conditioning, private pools, mini-bars, and sea or river views. Rooms open to private gardens and a private terrace along the pools. These individually decorated and furnished accommodations have separate living rooms and include queen sofa beds and a king-sized bed in the en-suite bedroom. The villa benefits from a terrace with a breathtaking view and a 42” LCD television with cable channels. The kitchen in Luxury Duplex Private Pool Villa offers refrigerators, stovetops, microwaves, and dining areas. Bathrooms include showers, bathrobes, slippers and complimentary toiletries. Guests can surf the web using the complimentary wireless high-speed Internet access. Villas also include espresso makers and coffee/tea makers. Housekeeping is offered daily, and in-room massages can be requested. Each villa at Khwan Beach Resort & Luxury Glamping and Pool Villas Samui - Adults Only is an exhibition with original designs by Thai artists, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Khwan Beach Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Khwan Beach Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

67/61 Moo 1, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

パートナーホテル

ファーストレジデンスホテル
7.6
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Santiburi Koh Samui
9.1
との評価
138 レビュー
から ฿-1
マントラサムイリゾート
8.6
との評価
1513 レビュー
から ฿-1
カルマリゾート
9
との評価
258 レビュー
から ฿-1
ボプットリゾート＆スパ
9.2
との評価
326 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタラボプートサムイ島リゾート
8.5
との評価
407 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
8.6
との評価
166 レビュー
から ฿-1
プラナリゾートサムイ
9
との評価
1007 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU