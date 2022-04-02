PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Suites Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8

1880レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 0
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 1
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 2
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 3
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 4
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 5
+9 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideally located in Pattaya's city center, Nova Suites Pattaya boasts a unique serviced apartment suite concept with impeccably furnished accommodation and superb services. These apartment suites are a short distance from the shopping, restaurant, and entertainment district. Amari Nova Suites provides a range of rooms, all offering the ultimate in relaxed elegance with well-appointed bedrooms, stylish furniture, fully-equipped kitchens, flat screen LCD TVs, and balconies. The extensive facilities have been designed to pamper guests and also include a rooftop swimming pool with a Jacuzzi and fitness center. To make your reservation at Nova Suites Pattaya, please use our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Nova Suites Pattayaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Nova Suites Pattaya
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

254 Moo 9, Soi Petchtrakool, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

パートナーホテル

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
との評価
645 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
との評価
593 レビュー
から ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
との評価
1288 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU