PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Suites Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8

1880 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 0
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 1
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 2
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 3
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 4
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 5
+9 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideally located in Pattaya's city center, Nova Suites Pattaya boasts a unique serviced apartment suite concept with impeccably furnished accommodation and superb services. These apartment suites are a short distance from the shopping, restaurant, and entertainment district. Amari Nova Suites provides a range of rooms, all offering the ultimate in relaxed elegance with well-appointed bedrooms, stylish furniture, fully-equipped kitchens, flat screen LCD TVs, and balconies. The extensive facilities have been designed to pamper guests and also include a rooftop swimming pool with a Jacuzzi and fitness center. To make your reservation at Nova Suites Pattaya, please use our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Nova Suites Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Nova Suites Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

254 Moo 9, Soi Petchtrakool, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

파트너 호텔

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU