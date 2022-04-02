PATTAYA TEST & GO

Nova Suites Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
通过
1880条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 0
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 1
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 2
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 3
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 4
Nova Suites Pattaya - Image 5
+9 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideally located in Pattaya's city center, Nova Suites Pattaya boasts a unique serviced apartment suite concept with impeccably furnished accommodation and superb services. These apartment suites are a short distance from the shopping, restaurant, and entertainment district. Amari Nova Suites provides a range of rooms, all offering the ultimate in relaxed elegance with well-appointed bedrooms, stylish furniture, fully-equipped kitchens, flat screen LCD TVs, and balconies. The extensive facilities have been designed to pamper guests and also include a rooftop swimming pool with a Jacuzzi and fitness center. To make your reservation at Nova Suites Pattaya, please use our secure online booking form.

地址/地图

254 Moo 9, Soi Petchtrakool, Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

