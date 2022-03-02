KRABI TEST & GO

Na Sook Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.3

25レビューによる評価
更新日 March 2, 2022
Na Sook Resort - Image 0
Na Sook Resort - Image 1
Na Sook Resort - Image 2
Na Sook Resort - Image 3
Na Sook Resort - Image 4
Na Sook Resort - Image 5
+36 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Na Sook Resort is ideally situated in Ao Num Mao Bay; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Na Sook Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. The hotel features 11 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, solarium, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make Na Sook Resort your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Na Sook Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Na Sook Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

199 Moo.5 T. Saithai, Ao Num Mao Bay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャダタイビレッジ
7.9
との評価
691 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU