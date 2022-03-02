Na Sook Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

KRABI TEST & GO

9.3
waardering met
25 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Na Sook Resort is ideally situated in Ao Num Mao Bay; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Na Sook Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, postal service. The hotel features 11 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, diving, fishing, solarium, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make Na Sook Resort your home away from home.

199 Moo.5 T. Saithai, Ao Num Mao Bay, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

